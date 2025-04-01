Tragic bike accident claims two lives in Lachi, Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) A devastating road accident near Lachi, Kohat on Tuesday has resulted in the loss of two lives.

According to the sources of rescue 1122 and police, Ehsan and Zar Muhammad, reportedly relatives of Sheikh Buland Banda, succumbed to their injuries after being involved in a bike accident.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to the hospital.

