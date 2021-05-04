UrduPoint.com
Tragic Bus Accident; Motorway Police Handed Over Rs. 1.2m Cash To Injured Owner

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 08:54 PM

The Motorway Police on Tuesday handed over Rs. 1.2 million in cash to the owner during the rescue operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The Motorway Police on Tuesday handed over Rs. 1.2 million in cash to the owner during the rescue operation.

According to the details, rescue operation launched by the Motorway Police immediately after the tragic accident that took place near Burhan.

DIG Motorway Ashfaq Ahmed and SP Motorway M-2 Shah Asad along with rescue team reached the spot and continued to supervise the rescue operations.

During the rescue operation, several valuables items and cash amount were recovered from the bus.

The Motorway Police handed over Rs.1.2 million in cash to one of the injured after contacting him. In this regard, a help desk has also been set up at Burhan Camp by the Motorway Police. Moreover, DIG Motorway Ashfaq Ahmed has ordered to stop the entry of all buses of the concerned bus service to the Motorway under Section 45 NHSO and Section 35 (10) MVR 1969.

