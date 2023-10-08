Tragic Bus Accident on Mirpurkhas-Hyderabad Road

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) A three-year-old girl lost her life, and 30 other passengers, including men, women, and children, sustained injuries in a road accident at the Mirpurkhas-Hyderabad road bypass on Sunday morning.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred when a bus carrying pilgrims returning from the revered Dargah Saman Sarkar overturned on the Mirpurkhas-Hyderabad road bypass.

The injured individuals were swiftly attended to by the dedicated personnel of Rescue 1122 and subsequently shifted to the Civil Hospital for medical care. Among the injured, four individuals suffered serious injuries and were referred to Hyderabad for advanced treatment.