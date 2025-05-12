Tragic collision in DI Khan claims five lives including child

In a tragic road accident, five people including a 9-year-old child, lost their lives when a car collided with a gas tanker near the Sarrah Dagar area of Tehsil Daraban

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) In a tragic road accident, five people including a 9-year-old child, lost their lives when a car collided with a gas tanker near the Sarrah Dagar area of Tehsil Daraban.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the fatal crash occurred on Monday and resulted in the deaths of all occupants in the car.

Upon receiving the emergency alert, Rescue 1122 teams from promptly rushed the scene. The area was cordoned off, and the bodies were shifted to hospital.

All the victims were residents of Tehsil Darazinda.