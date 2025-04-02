Tragic collision in Jhang Road leaves four injured, including three children

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) A devastating accident occurred on Jhang Road in Jand Wali Colony on Wednesday, where a motorcycle carrying three children collided with a milk tanker. The crash resulted in injuries to all four individuals on the motorcycle.

According to Rescue 1122, the injured include three children: 10-year-old Hafsa Shaukat, 13-year-old Uzma, and 5-year-old Amara, as well as 30-year-old Shaukat Ali.

Rescue teams provided immediate first aid to the two minor injured persons at the scene, while the other two were transported to the district headquarters hospital for further treatment.

