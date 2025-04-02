Tragic Collision In Jhang Road Leaves Four Injured, Including Three Children
Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2025 | 08:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) A devastating accident occurred on Jhang Road in Jand Wali Colony on Wednesday, where a motorcycle carrying three children collided with a milk tanker. The crash resulted in injuries to all four individuals on the motorcycle.
According to Rescue 1122, the injured include three children: 10-year-old Hafsa Shaukat, 13-year-old Uzma, and 5-year-old Amara, as well as 30-year-old Shaukat Ali.
Rescue teams provided immediate first aid to the two minor injured persons at the scene, while the other two were transported to the district headquarters hospital for further treatment.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales
UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886
EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation critical infrastructure monitor ..
National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operations in Q1 2025
MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation for HEIs, adopts Outcome-based ..
PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of its Excellence Awards
Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing families to a vibrant celebra ..
5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands
UAE welcomes agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan
Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Dubai World Trade Centre
ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maulana Ilyas Chinioti condemns violence against journalist, vows support and justice6 minutes ago
-
High-speed collision on Faisalabad road leaves two teenagers critically injured6 minutes ago
-
Tragic collision in Jhang Road leaves four injured, including three children6 minutes ago
-
Speeding accident on Sargodha Chiniot Road leaves three injured, one critical6 minutes ago
-
Fire engulfs sports shop in Chiniot city6 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr holidays see spike in road accidents, rescue 1122 responds to 71 incidents in Chiniot6 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori expresses best wishes for health of President Zardari6 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti awards SP Traffic Shabana with excellence certificate, cash prize6 minutes ago
-
ICT parks bustle on Eid’s final day: Distt admin ensures order amid crowds16 minutes ago
-
Three injured in Lahore firing36 minutes ago
-
Nawaz assures early completion of Rawalpindi’s uplift projects46 minutes ago
-
Murree sparks as top visited touring site on Eid1 hour ago