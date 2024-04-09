Tragic Day In Attock: 3 Lives Lost, 3 Injured In Separate Incidents
Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 10:17 PM
Attock district on Tuesday witnessed a series of devastating events, resulting in the loss of three lives and injuries to three others, according to police reports
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Attock district on Tuesday witnessed a series of devastating events, resulting in the loss of three lives and injuries to three others, according to police reports.
A domestic altercation in mohallah Dhoke Miskeen led to the tragic demise of Nazima Bibi, who was fatally beaten with iron rods by her husband, Muhammad Izram, before he absconded. Despite efforts to seek medical aid at POF hospital Wah, Nazima succumbed to her injuries.
In another incident, the lifeless body of a 31-year-old carpenter, Amir Shahzad who had been missing for three days, was discovered in a cattle pen in mohallah Choi-East. Police investigations revealed that Amir had been strangled before his body was discarded in the cattle pen.
A fatal collision occurred on Rawalpindi-Kohat road as well near Barameel when a Kohat-bound passenger van, traveling from Rawalpindi collided with a roadside tree after striking a motorcyclist.
Tragically, the motorcyclist, Wazir Badshah lost his life at the spot while two van passengers sustained critical injuries necessitating their urgent transfer to the tehsil headquarters hospital.
Respective police authorities have launched separate investigations into these incidents to ascertain the circumstances and provide closure for the affected families.
