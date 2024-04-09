Open Menu

Tragic Day In Attock: 3 Lives Lost, 3 Injured In Separate Incidents

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 10:17 PM

Tragic day in Attock: 3 lives lost, 3 injured in separate incidents

Attock district on Tuesday witnessed a series of devastating events, resulting in the loss of three lives and injuries to three others, according to police reports

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Attock district on Tuesday witnessed a series of devastating events, resulting in the loss of three lives and injuries to three others, according to police reports.

A domestic altercation in mohallah Dhoke Miskeen led to the tragic demise of Nazima Bibi, who was fatally beaten with iron rods by her husband, Muhammad Izram, before he absconded. Despite efforts to seek medical aid at POF hospital Wah, Nazima succumbed to her injuries.

In another incident, the lifeless body of a 31-year-old carpenter, Amir Shahzad who had been missing for three days, was discovered in a cattle pen in mohallah Choi-East. Police investigations revealed that Amir had been strangled before his body was discarded in the cattle pen.

A fatal collision occurred on Rawalpindi-Kohat road as well near Barameel when a Kohat-bound passenger van, traveling from Rawalpindi collided with a roadside tree after striking a motorcyclist.

Tragically, the motorcyclist, Wazir Badshah lost his life at the spot while two van passengers sustained critical injuries necessitating their urgent transfer to the tehsil headquarters hospital.

Respective police authorities have launched separate investigations into these incidents to ascertain the circumstances and provide closure for the affected families.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Police Road Rawalpindi Van Attock Peruvian Nuevo Sol From

Recent Stories

S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run ..

S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders r ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid

6 minutes ago
 Nobel-winning 'God particle' physicist Higgs dies ..

Nobel-winning 'God particle' physicist Higgs dies aged 94

6 minutes ago
 'TikTok Taoiseach': Who is Ireland's new prime min ..

'TikTok Taoiseach': Who is Ireland's new prime minister Simon Harris?

9 minutes ago
 Shipwreck off Djibouti leaves 38 migrants dead

Shipwreck off Djibouti leaves 38 migrants dead

9 minutes ago
 Zelensky inspects fortifications around Kharkiv am ..

Zelensky inspects fortifications around Kharkiv amid Russian attacks

15 minutes ago
Top Swiss party demands Council of Europe pullout ..

Top Swiss party demands Council of Europe pullout after climate ruling

15 minutes ago
 SPSC announces result of Combined Competitive exam ..

SPSC announces result of Combined Competitive examination 2022

16 minutes ago
 Eid Namaz to be offered at over 1,000 congregation ..

Eid Namaz to be offered at over 1,000 congregations in Hyderabad

16 minutes ago
 Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

16 minutes ago
 ATC dismisses bail petition of doctor involved in ..

ATC dismisses bail petition of doctor involved in illegal kidneys transplant

22 minutes ago
 District police distributes Eid gifts among famili ..

District police distributes Eid gifts among families of martyrs

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan