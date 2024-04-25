“Tragic day on Attock roads: fatal motorcycle collisions and a speedy dumper’s deadly impact

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Attock witnessed two fatal incidents that left the community in shock on Thursday. According to sources of Rescue 1122 officials and Police, at the bustling Shamsabad chowk, two motorcyclists collided due to reckless driving

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Attock witnessed two fatal incidents that left the community in shock on Thursday. According to sources of Rescue 1122 officials and Police, at the bustling Shamsabad chowk, two motorcyclists collided due to reckless driving.

Ubaid, aged 25 lost his life on the spot, while Suleman, 28 suffered critical limb injuries. The tehsil headquarters hospital in Hazro bore witness to this somber scene. On GT Road near Burhan interchange, another grim incident unfolded in which Jamal Khan, a 24-year-old native of Mardan, was riding his motorcycle.

A speedy dumper, driven by an unknown individual, mercilessly knocked him down. Jamal succumbed to his injuries on the spot, leaving the community in mourning.

The dumper driver fled the scene. Rescue 1122 officials transport the deceased to the tehsil headquarters hospital in Hassanabdal. Meanwhile, the Respective Police have initiated separate investigations into these heartrending accidents.

APP/nsi/378