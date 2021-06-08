UrduPoint.com
Tragic Death Of Pak-origin Family In Canada Rooted In Islamophobia A 'test Case': FM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 10:50 AM

Tragic death of Pak-origin family in Canada rooted in Islamophobia a 'test case': FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said the death of four members of a Pakistan-origin Muslim family in Canada, linked with Islamophobia as per initial reports, was a 'test case for the Canadian government and society'.

The foreign minister said the Canadian government must play its role in restoring the confidence and protection of Muslims residing in their country.

The foreign minister said Pakistan Consul General in Toronto had made a contact with relatives of the victim family who lost their lives in the tragic incident in London, Ontario.

He said the relatives were offered facilitation in transportation of bodies, however it was informed that the burial would take place in Canada.

Qureshi appealed to Pakistanis living in Canada to show solidarity with the affected family.

The Canadian police said the family killed in a hit-and-run incident was targeted for being Muslim. The family had immigrated from Pakistan to Canada 14 years ago.

