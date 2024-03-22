Tragic Death Under Avalanche Spurs Urgent Calls For Road Maintenance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 09:16 PM
A devastating incident occurred at Booni Bozand road on Friday near Istaro village in Upper Chitral, where a laborer, Muhammad Ishaq, lost his life while voluntarily clearing the road from debris to facilitate traffic
CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A devastating incident occurred at Booni Bozand road on Friday near Istaro village in Upper Chitral, where a laborer, Muhammad Ishaq, lost his life while voluntarily clearing the road from debris to facilitate traffic.
Despite the locals' attempts to draw attention to the precarious state of the road and the lack of action from the Communication and Works (C&W) department, Muhammad Ishaq tragically fell victim to heavy land sliding.
The community has rallied to question the responsibility of the C&W department regarding the maintenance and cleaning of the road, emphasizing the need for immediate action to avert further loss of life and property.
The heartrending plight of the deceased's family, compounded by their lack of support, underscores the urgency of this plea for intervention.
