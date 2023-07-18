Open Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Three Lives In Attock

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 09:17 PM

A tragic incident happened in Attock as three members of a family drowned near the Kurd bridge on Tuesday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :A tragic incident happened in Attock as three members of a family drowned near the Kurd bridge on Tuesday.

The victims, identified as 38-year-old Yasir Nawaz, his 10-year-old son Saim Nawaaz, and his 9-year-old niece Eshal Fatima, all belonging to Jatial village Hazro, met their untimely demise in the waters of the river Indus.

According to the police and Rescue 1122 sources, the family had gone to the river Indus for a pleasant outing when tragedy struck.

Eshal Fatima accidentally fell into the river and began to drown. In a brave attempt to rescue her, Yasir Nawaz jumped into the deep waters but tragically lost control and also drowned.

Saim Nawaaz, witnessing his father's distress, courageously attempted to save him but, overcome by the force of the deep water, he too succumbed to the tragedy.

Local volunteers, along with skilled divers from Rescue 1122, worked tirelessly to recover the bodies of the victims. The bodies were then transported to THQ Hospital.

