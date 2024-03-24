Tragic Fire Engulfs Bahawalnagar Quraysh Colony
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 12:40 AM
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) A devastating short circuit led to a fierce blaze that engulfed the home of widow Mumtaz bibi in Bahawalnagar's Quraysh Colony on Saturday. The fire, which rapidly spread, resulted in the destruction of valuable goods worth lakhs of rupees. As the flames consumed the residence, Mumtaz bibi and her children were inside, fast asleep.
In a heartening display of solidarity, residents of the neighborhood and the dedicated rescue team swiftly intervened, successfully evacuating the women and children from the blazing house. Notably, after two hours of relentless operations, the fire tenders managed to bring the inferno under control, averting further devastation and ensuring the safety of the affected individuals.
APP/adg/378
