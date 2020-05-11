UrduPoint.com
Tragic Incident : 9 Bodies Recovered From Canal In Khanewal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 12:47 PM

Tragic incident : 9 bodies recovered from canal in Khanewal

Nine bodies out of total 12 have been recovered as a van fell into Sidhnai-Mailsi link canal. Twelve persons of a family went missing yesterday after their van fell into the canal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Nine bodies out of total 12 have been recovered as a van fell into Sidhnai-Mailsi link canal. Twelve persons of a family went missing yesterday after their van fell into the canal .

According to official sources, a family, resident of Fazal Colony Mian Channu was coming from Shiekhupura by a van. Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi rushed to the site to monitor the rescue operation.

Services of divers have been sought to trace the van and its passengers.

The DC also directed Irrigation Department for closure of the canal.

Rescue 1122 teams were also searching the missing persons. Till filing of the news story, nine bodies were recovered. Similarly, the operation was in progress for recovery of remaining three bodies. Earlier the missing persons were identified as Ali Imran, Dua Fatima, Saba Imran, Sana Ejaz, Shabnam Ejaz, Ayesha Ejaz, Gulzaar, Ejaz, Safdar, and driver of the van.

