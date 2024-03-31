Open Menu

Tragic Incidents Unfold In Bahawalnagar District: Two Lives Lost In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Tragic incidents unfold in Bahawalnagar district: Two lives lost in 24 hours

Bahawalnagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Within the span of 24 hours, Bahawalnagar district has been marred by tragic events resulting in the loss of two lives.

In the first incident, a 17-year-old youth fell victim to an abduction and subsequent honor killing.

According to local police sources, the arrested accused mercilessly tortured and killed the young victim, before callously discarding the body in a field.

Adding to the distress, a separate incident saw a lifeless body discovered hanging from a girder in the residence of Tanveer Hussain in 21 3R village.

The police have initiated legal proceedings in response to this harrowing discovery.

APP/adg/378

