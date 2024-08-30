Tragic landslide in Dir Bala claims 12 lives from same family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A catastrophic landslide crushed a house in the Patrak area of Dir Bala on early Friday morning, resulting in the heartbreaking loss of 12 lives from a single family included nine children and two women, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

Rescue sources reported that heavy rainfall late at night caused the landslide. Among the deceased are two women, nine children and one man, all belonging to the same family, a private news channel reported.

Upon receiving the news, police and rescue teams arrived at the scene and recovered the bodies from the debris, transferring them to the hospital.