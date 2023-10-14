Open Menu

Tragic Lightning Strike In Balakot Died Father And Son And Injures Wife.

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Tragic lightning strike in Balakot died father and son and injures wife.

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) A lightning strike on Saturday killed at least two people and injured another in the village of Bhonja in Balakot.

According to the details, lightning struck a house, resulting in a father's and his son's tragic loss of life, while the wife sustained injuries.

The dead person was identified as 57-year-old Faiz Alam and his 12-year-old son Waqas. As per reports from the police, the injured woman is identified as Faiz Alam's wife.

Moreover, the lightning strike had additional consequences, leading to the unfortunate deaths of seven goats and one cow in Faiz Alam's house.

