Tragic Road Accident Claims Life Of PML-N Leader's Son

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :In a heart-wrenching incident, Anza Fazal Chaudhry, the young son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader and former Federal minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, lost his life in a road accident on 7th Avenue, Islamabad late Monday night.

The unfortunate collision occurred while trying to avoid a motorcyclist, resulting in the vehicle colliding with a roadside pole. Despite being rushed to PIMS hospital for surgery, Anza succumbed to his injuries. His funeral prayer is scheduled to be held today.

