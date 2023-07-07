Tragic road accident claims lives of five tourists, two injured brought to RHQ Skardu for treatment

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :In a devastating road accident near Deosai top, a Jeep Surf collided with another Jeep, resulting in a tragic incident where it plummeted into a Nullah.

The immediate aftermath of the accident claimed the lives of five out of the seven passengers, while the remaining two injured individuals have been transported to RHQ Skardu for treatment, where they are currently reported to be out of danger.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Skardu, these tourists hailed from Quetta and were on a visit to the picturesque northern areas.

Speaking to the media, he expressed his sorrow over the incident and shared that the district administration of Skardu, along with Rescue 1122 and disaster response teams, swiftly responded to the scene.

As of now, two deceased family members have been recovered, and the teams are making efforts to retrieve the remaining three bodies of the deceased.

This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the risks involved in traveling on challenging roads, and it highlights the importance of safety measures and precautions while exploring such areas.