Tragic Road Accidents Claim Three Lives In Chiniot District
Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2025 | 07:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Two separate traffic accidents in Chiniot district have resulted in the deaths of three people, with one person seriously injured. According to the sources of Rescue 1122 and local police, a devastating accident took place at the Burjian stop on Lahore Road, where an unknown vehicle collided with a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider, Ghulam Murtaza, and his wife, Salima Bibi, both residents of Layyah, tragically lost their lives in the crash. The Rescue 1122 team responded promptly and shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital for further proceedings.
In a separate incident, a coaster van collided with a motorcycle on Faisalabad Road, claiming the life of Naseer Ahmed, a resident of Ahmed Nagar. The accident also left Safdar Ali, 25, seriously injured. The rescue team provided immediate medical assistance and shifted the injured person to the District Headquarters Hospital.
Rescue officials have handed over the bodies to the police and initiated investigations to determine the causes of both accidents.
