Tragic Shooting Claims Life Of Municipality Employee In Khanewal
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 01:40 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) A municipal employee in Khanewal was shot and killed by unidentified individuals on Tuesday.
According to the police, the incident took place when an employee named Zafar Gujjar, who worked in the MAP branch, was going to the municipality from Hakimabad.
Near a forested house in the Civil Line area, unidentified individuals opened fire on him.
Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 personnel arrived at the scene and provided first aid to the critically injured Zafar Gujjar before transferring him to the District Headquarters Hospital. Regrettably, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
The City Police Station is currently investigating the incident, but the motive behind the murder and the identities of the perpetrators remain unknown at this time.
APP/qmb/378
