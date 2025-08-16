Tragic Tractor-trolley Crash Into Motorbike, Killing Three Brothers In Lahore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) In a heart-wrenching tragedy, three young brothers lost their lives when a speeding tractor-trolley crashed into their motorbike near Ferozpur Road, Kahna, Lahore, on Saturday.
According to police sources, a tragic incident occurred early this morning when a speeding tractor-trolley collided with a motorbike, killing three young brothers on the spot, a media news channel reported.
Initial reports said that a tractor-trolley was moving at high speed when it struck the motorbike, which was being ridden by the three brothers.
The victims, identified as young men in their late teens and early twenties, were severely injured in the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene.
The tractor-trolley driver fled the scene immediately after the collision, and police were searching for the driver.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident immediately.
