Tragic Train Accident Claims Life Of Man In Chichawatni

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Tragic train accident claims life of man in Chichawatni

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) A 55-year-old man was killed after being hit by a train near the Iqbal Nagar area of Chichawatani, on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred while the deceased was attempting to cross the railway tracks.

The victim identified as Kuram Deen, who was a resident of Mian Chanun, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The authorities have handed over the body to the family members for burial.

The police are investigating the matter further to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the tragic death.

