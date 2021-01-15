Trail-4 biodiversity rich, gift of nature to Islooites: Amin

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Friday said Trail-4 of Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) was a biodiversity rich track and a gift of nature to the Capital's residents.

The SAPM inaugurated the revamped Trail-4 of MHNP that was abandoned for years due to impediments and rugged path which were removed and it was rehabilitated with proper maps, guiding sign boards and proper guards deployed at the trail.

Amin said: "Trail-4 is flat around 8.5 kilometers long and had two loops dividing the track to two different locations of Talhar and Dhoke Jeewan which are rife with various species of plants, birds, mammals and reptiles." He added that there was no city in the world having such national park in its close proximity which was a blessing and the people should play their responsibility to keep it safe and clean. "Role of the citizens is necessary to increase its greenery, serenity and cleanliness.

" The SAPM said the new chairperson of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Rina Saeed Khan had taken the initiative to introduce new hiking trails in the MHNP and revived the Trail-4.

He said the people should realize the significance of Trails and avoid littering and throwing plastics in the National Park as the IWMB could not manage cleanliness of every nook and corner of the trials without public support and cooperation.

"It has a unique habitat with 350 species of birds, 38 species of mammals and reptiles including predators like leopards, Wolves, Red Fox etc and as many as 600 plant species making it an area of high biodiversity. Trail-4 four is a covered track under the shadows of tall trees and proliferating foliage."Interestingly, the Trail-4 also had a bikers' track of 1.5 kilometers which was located right in the beginning with a proper signing board indicating towards the track that leads to Faisal Masjid and Trail-6.