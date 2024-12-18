Trail 5 in Margalla Hills: A Popular Spot for Nature Lovers, Hikers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Trail 5 in Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) has become a favourite destination for hikers and nature enthusiasts looking to escape the city's chaos.

This beautiful trail known for its rich biodiversity and lush greenery, offers a perfect retreat for those seeking peace and relaxation in nature.

Hassan Raza Cheema, a fitness trainer and avid hiker, has recently embraced meditation on this scenic trail. He shared that the tranquil environment filled with the sounds of nature, creates an ideal setting for yoga and meditation. "In these challenging times, it’s essential for people of all ages to connect with nature to relieve stress and frustration," Hassan said.

He believes hiking helps reduce stress and regulates blood sugar levels, allowing individuals to soak in the positive energy of the outdoors.

Sehrish Mughal, a university student also expressed her love for Trail 5. She began visiting the trail when she started her BS studies and now considers it her go-to leisure activity. "The environment is mesmerizing, with its beautiful green cover," Sehrish noted.

She appreciates how hiking has enhanced her relationship with nature, allowing her to learn about local plants and observe unique birds flitting through the trees.

Abdul Samad Tariq, a journalist and nature enthusiast reflected on his experiences hiking the trail. He recalled a time when the paths were littered with plastic waste due to careless visitors.

However, thanks to the efforts of the Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB), this issue has improved significantly.

The IWMB has focused on educating the public about responsible behaviour in the national park, promoting a sense of ownership among visitors.

Abdul Samad described his hiking experiences as both memorable and exciting. He emphasized that the trail is excellent for enhancing trekking skills and improving physical health.

"While hiking may not lead to significant weight loss, it strengthens limbs and joints through the physical exertion required to navigate the terrain," he explained. The challenge of walking uphill not only provides a workout but also fosters a deeper connection with the natural surroundings.

Officials from the IWMB have been proactive in monitoring the park. They maintain a vigilant patrolling staff that takes strict action against littering. Their efforts to promote zero plastic use in the national park have been met with positive responses from visitors.

By raising awareness about the importance of keeping the environment clean, the IWMB aims to preserve the beauty of Margalla Hills for current and future generations.

Visitors to Trail 5 are increasingly practising responsible hiking, showing respect for nature while enjoying their time outdoors. The improvement in cleanliness has made the trail more enjoyable for everyone. As the popularity of Trail 5 continues to rise, it serves as a reminder of the essential role that nature plays in our lives.

The trail not only provides physical benefits but also promotes mental well-being, making it a vital escape for those looking to unwind. As more people seek refuge in nature, the importance of preserving such spaces has never been clearer.

