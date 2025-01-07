ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Trail 7, which is known for its lush greenery, diverse wildlife and breathtaking views at the Margalla Hills National Park quickly became a favourite spot for hikers and nature enthusiast.

Whether you’re seeking solitude or an adventurous trek, Trail 7 promises an unforgettable experience in the heart of nature.

The trail stretches for 5 km and is fully marked, beginning from Siri Saral C-12, a village located near Dera Dari restaurant in zone-3 of Islamabad.

At the trailhead, a board provides essential details such as the distance and endpoint. Unlike other trails in the park which start from zone-1, Trail 7 is the only regular trail originating from zone-3.

Though the trail is a welcome addition, visitors have noted limited parking availability and a lack of security.

Frequent hiker Adil expressed his fondness for Trail 7, stating, “It’s close to my home, so I come here often.” He advised early morning hikes for safety and convenience, suggesting that visitors park at Dera Dari restaurant, just 100 meters away from the trailhead.

Another hiker, Saad, highlighted the importance of hiking in groups due to the lower number of visitors on Trail 7.

He noted that other trails, such as Trail 3 and Trail 5 are preferred for their safety, thanks to the presence of wildlife department staff and ranger posts.

Saad appreciated the efforts of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for clearly marking the trail with white signs.

He also recommended bringing snacks and water, as there are no shops nearby.

Historically significant, Trail 7 is located near sites associated with Alexander the Great and is just a few kilometers from Taxila.

A freshwater stream can be found within the first 500 meters of the trail, flowing during the summer and monsoon seasons.

Hikers can expect moderate to intense hiking conditions, taking approximately 120 to 150 minutes to complete the 5 km trail.

Beginners are encouraged to hike 2.5 km before returning. The views from the top including sights of Shah Allah Ditta village and Taxila offer breathtaking scenery for those who reach the summit.