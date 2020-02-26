Trailer-car collision claims two lives in Okara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :At least two persons were killed when an over-speeding trailer collided with a car coming from opposite direction in Okara on wee hours of Wednesday.

As per details, rescue teams said that two persons were killed on the spot while other two persons, including a woman, were got serious injuries.

The accident was so severe that both victims died on the spot before arrival of any medical assistance, eye witnesses added.

Police and rescue sources reached the site immediately when they informed and they shifted bodies and injured to nearby hospital, private news channel reported.