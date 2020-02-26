UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trailer-car Collision Claims Two Lives In Okara

Sumaira FH 4 seconds ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 09:00 AM

Trailer-car collision claims two lives in Okara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :At least two persons were killed when an over-speeding trailer collided with a car coming from opposite direction in Okara on wee hours of Wednesday.

As per details, rescue teams said that two persons were killed on the spot while other two persons, including a woman, were got serious injuries.

The accident was so severe that both victims died on the spot before arrival of any medical assistance, eye witnesses added.

Police and rescue sources reached the site immediately when they informed and they shifted bodies and injured to nearby hospital, private news channel reported.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Car Died Okara SITE Women From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Afghan president o ..

8 hours ago

DHA announces first kidney transplant

8 hours ago

ADNOC to build on its position as one of least car ..

8 hours ago

UMEX 2020 concludes biggest edition with AED750 mi ..

9 hours ago

AED141.4 billion of UAE banks&#039; investments in ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Kuwaiti embassy&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.