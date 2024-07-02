Trailer-Car Collision In Sahiwal Killed 4, Injured One
Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) At least four killed on the spot while other one person was seriously injured after a horrified collision between a trailer and car in Sahiwal on Tuesday afternoon.
According to details, Rescue 1122 said an over-speeding trailer hit a car due to which four persons were killed on the spot and injuring 1, private news channel reported.
Rescue teams reached the spot after the accident and shifted dead and injured to hospital.
Rescue sources further informed that one critical injured persons were referred to Hospital.
Recent Stories
On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights
Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Monitoring of NGOs in Tharparkar underway to ensure effective service delivery: ADC-I1 minute ago
-
CM stresses importance of sports journalists in promoting youth activities1 minute ago
-
Wani calls Indian development claim in IIOJK as hoax1 minute ago
-
CM Balochistan for accelerating solarization of Agri-tube wells2 minutes ago
-
Medical store sealed11 minutes ago
-
Altaf Wani calls Indian development claim just hoax11 minutes ago
-
Surveyor General highlights NSDI’s benefits for multiple sectors in Pakistan11 minutes ago
-
4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas21 minutes ago
-
Two thief gangs busted, stolen valuables recovered21 minutes ago
-
Absconder among three held; drugs, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan21 minutes ago
-
Chairperson vows not to compromise on misconduct regarding BISP payments22 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court22 minutes ago