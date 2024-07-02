Open Menu

Trailer-Car Collision In Sahiwal Killed 4, Injured One

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) At least four killed on the spot while other one person was seriously injured after a horrified collision between a trailer and car in Sahiwal on Tuesday afternoon.

According to details, Rescue 1122 said an over-speeding trailer hit a car due to which four persons were killed on the spot and injuring 1, private news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot after the accident and shifted dead and injured to hospital.

Rescue sources further informed that one critical injured persons were referred to Hospital.

