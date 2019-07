A trailer carrying cars turned turtle near National Highway in Mirpur Mathelo on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :A trailer carrying cars turned turtle near National Highway in Mirpur Mathelo on Monday.

According to private news channel, five cars have been damaged in the incident while the driver also sustained severs wounds.

Upon getting information about the incident, police personals arrived at the scene and launched rescue operation to clear the road.