UrduPoint.com

Trailer Driver Killed In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 07:10 PM

Trailer driver killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :A trailer driver was killed in a road mishap in the area of Samanabad police station.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that a speeding trailer went out of control and struck against an electricity pole near Dinga Phattak at Risala Road.

As a result, trailer driver Amir received serious injuries and died on-the-spot. Rescue-1122 shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Police Station Driver Road Died Dinga Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai Healthcare City, VITA join forces to deliver ..

Dubai Healthcare City, VITA join forces to deliver the first specialised, integr ..

26 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting

1 hour ago
 20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039 ..

President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039;s participation at Expo 2020 ..

2 hours ago
 Public Prosecution highlights obligations of educa ..

Public Prosecution highlights obligations of educational institutions if exposed ..

2 hours ago
 MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ ..

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ course

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.