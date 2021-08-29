Trailer driver killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :A trailer driver was killed in a road mishap in the area of Samanabad police station.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that a speeding trailer went out of control and struck against an electricity pole near Dinga Phattak at Risala Road.

As a result, trailer driver Amir received serious injuries and died on-the-spot. Rescue-1122 shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under way.