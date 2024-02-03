Open Menu

Trailer Driver Killed, Son Injured By Robbers

Published February 03, 2024 | 02:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) A trailer driver was shot dead while his son was seriously injured over resistance during a robbery in the area of Nishatabad.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Irshad, son of Khuda Bukhsh, and his son, Shehzad, had parked their trailer near Hafiz Kanda, Randhawa Chowk Bypass, Sargodha Road. In the meanwhile, robbers arrived and tried to steal the trailer’s batteries. However, when Irshad and his son resisted, they opened fire at them.

As a result, Irshad, 45, received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted his son, Shehzad, 20, to Allied Hospital-1 in a critical condition.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia took serious notice of the incident and directed the SP Madina Town to probe the matter and arrest of the accused at the earliest.

A special team comprising CIA staff was constituted which started an investigation, he added.

