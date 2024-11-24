Trailer hits boy to death in Muzaffargarh

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) An accident claimed the life of a young boy in Rohilanwali, a suburban area of Muzaffargarh, on Alipur Road near the Rohilanwali Bypass.

According to the Rescue Control Room, 10-year-old Akbar, son of Rab Nawaz and a resident of Naseemabad, Rohilanwali, was riding a motorcycle when the tragic incident occurred.

The boy was exiting an alley and crossing the road when he collided with a moving trailer. The impact proved fatal and he died instantly.

Rescuers promptly arrived at the scene and covered the body before transferring it to the Rural Health Center, Rohilanwali, for further formalities. The incident has left the local community in shock.