Open Menu

Trailer Hits Boy To Death In Muzaffargarh

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Trailer hits boy to death in Muzaffargarh

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) An accident claimed the life of a young boy in Rohilanwali, a suburban area of Muzaffargarh, on Alipur Road near the Rohilanwali Bypass.

According to the Rescue Control Room, 10-year-old Akbar, son of Rab Nawaz and a resident of Naseemabad, Rohilanwali, was riding a motorcycle when the tragic incident occurred.

The boy was exiting an alley and crossing the road when he collided with a moving trailer. The impact proved fatal and he died instantly.

Rescuers promptly arrived at the scene and covered the body before transferring it to the Rural Health Center, Rohilanwali, for further formalities. The incident has left the local community in shock.

Related Topics

Accident Road Died Young Muzaffargarh Alipur

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

14 hours ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

1 day ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

1 day ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

1 day ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

1 day ago
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

1 day ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

1 day ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

1 day ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

1 day ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

1 day ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan