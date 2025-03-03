Open Menu

Trailer Kills Motorcyclist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 06:10 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) A speeding trailer hit a motorcycle, resulting in the death of a 17-year-old boy while a 13-year-old sustained serious injuries near the Khoka Stop toll plaza.

According to initial reports, a trailer from Bahawalpur to Lodhran suddenly entered the road from a link road and hit a motorcycle.

As a result, Jawad s/o Javed (17), a resident of Shamas Colony, sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. Another victim, Ahmad s/o Rashid (13), sustained a head injury and a crushed right foot. He was provided first aid by Rescue 1122 and shifted to DHQ hospital, Lodhran, for treatment.

