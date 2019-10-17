UrduPoint.com
Trailer Overturned; Two Injured In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 10:40 AM

Trailer overturned; two injured in Karachi

Two people sustained serious injuries as a trailer overturned in Malir Cantt check post 5, located in Karachi in wee hours on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Two people sustained serious injuries as a trailer overturned in Malir Cantt check post 5, located in Karachi in wee hours on Thursday.

According to police a trailer, after having a technical fault, was standing at the road from last night ,adding, another trailer hit it due to darkness early morning which overturned the first trailer, reported a private news channel.

The traffic of both sides of the road was suspended due to accident and traffic police was busy in removing the trailer for early restoration of the traffic, they said.

More Stories From Pakistan

