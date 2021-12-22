Trailer Ran Over Minor
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 11:40 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :A trailer ran over a nine year old child near mill Sadiqabad Khanewal road here on Wednesday.
According to Rescue officials, a child Naseeb Abbas son of Abbas was crossing the road near mill Sadiqabad Khanewal road when a speeding trailer ran over him.
In result the child died on the spot.
Rescue team shifted the body to hospital.