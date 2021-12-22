Trailer ran over minor

A trailer ran over a nine year old child near mill Sadiqabad Khanewal road here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :A trailer ran over a nine year old child near mill Sadiqabad Khanewal road here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, a child Naseeb Abbas son of Abbas was crossing the road near mill Sadiqabad Khanewal road when a speeding trailer ran over him.

In result the child died on the spot.

Rescue team shifted the body to hospital.