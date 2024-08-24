Trailer-Truck collision claims three lives in Multan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) A mini-trailer crashed into a truck near the Shah Rukn-e-Alam Interchange in Multan city early Saturday morning, killing three people on the spot.

The police said that the accident occurred due to the reckless driving of the mini-trailer driver, a private news channel reported.

The identities of the victims have not been disclosed yet, police added.

The injured are currently receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital, with their conditions reported to be critical.