Trailer-van collision claims five lives, injures six

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Five persons were killed and six others injured in a horrific collision between a Van and Trailer in Rawalpindi on Tuesday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, a trailer collided with a van near Old Toll Plaza in T-Chowk area of Rawalpindi, as a result, five people died on the spot.

The injured were shifted to the nearby hospital, a ptv news channel reported.

The dead include four men and a woman while four women and two men also sustained injuries in theaccident, rescue sources added.