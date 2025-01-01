Open Menu

Trails To Search Cricket Players Starts At Arbab Niaz Stadium

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan inaugurated trials to search cricket players under Peshawar Zalmi Talent Hunt Program.

The inauguration ceremony was held at Arbab Niaz Stadium here Wednesday and attended by Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs, Matiullah, Director Sports, Abdul Nasir Khan, former cricketer and Director of Cricket Peshawar Zalmi, Mohammad Akram and cricketers including Umar Gul, Mohammad Yousuf, Kamran Akmal and Ihsan Ali.

Talking to media, sports minister said that the initiative taken under Peshawar Zalmi is a significant effort to bring forward new players. He further added that Arbab Niaz Statdium would be improved and equipped with international standards and facilities.

He said that the provincial government is focusing sports and making effort to organize sports events here besides facilitating players.

More than seven thousand young people have registered for these trials being held at Arbab Niaz Stadium.

