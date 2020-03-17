UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Train Accident Claims Five Lives Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:29 PM

Train accident claims five lives Sukkur

Five people were crushed to death when an engine of train hit the rakshaw near Rohri, district Sukkir on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Five people were crushed to death when an engine of train hit the rakshaw near Rohri, district Sukkir on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Pyarowah, when the rickshaw was crossing the railway phattak.

According to Edhi, Sukkur, two women and two children were among the dead. The bodies were rushed to a Mahar Medical College hospital and Rohri Taluka hospital.

Related Topics

Dead Sukkur Rohri Women

Recent Stories

NCEMA, Ministry of Education issue preventative me ..

2 minutes ago

All Problems With Coronavirus, Energy Market Have ..

2 minutes ago

Some great records produced in Pakistan Super Leag ..

2 minutes ago

Pak Army is ready to cope with Coronavirus: DG IS ..

20 minutes ago

Navy to tackle maritime challenges: Chief of the N ..

9 minutes ago

Armed Forces' medical facilities beefed up to meet ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.