Train accident claims five lives Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Five people were crushed to death when an engine of train hit the rakshaw near Rohri, district Sukkir on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Pyarowah, when the rickshaw was crossing the railway phattak.

According to Edhi, Sukkur, two women and two children were among the dead. The bodies were rushed to a Mahar Medical College hospital and Rohri Taluka hospital.