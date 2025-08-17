Train Accident: DC Leads Rescue, Relief Operation
Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The district administration launched an immediate relief and rescue operation following a train accident involving the Awam Express, traveling from Peshawar to Karachi, which occurred near Lodhran Junction.
Upon receiving information about the incident, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir promptly visited the accident site and personally supervised the rescue efforts. She was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Iram Shehzadi. The Deputy Commissioner issued urgent directives to the District Emergency Officer and closely monitored the ongoing rescue activities to ensure timely assistance to the victims.
As part of her continued response, Dr. Lubna Nazir later visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Lodhran, where she inquired about the condition of the injured passengers and reviewed the medical care being provided.
She instructed the hospital administration to ensure priority medical treatment and full support to all those injured in the incident.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, four bogies of the Awam Express derailed near Lodhran Junction. Rescue teams provided first aid to 11 passengers at the scene, while 22 others were shifted to DHQ Hospital for further treatment. Unfortunately, one passenger succumbed to injuries.
The timely response by the district administration and emergency services played a crucial role in managing the situation and minimizing further loss.
