Train Accident Inquiry Report To Be Finalized On Friday: Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 11:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Thursday said the trains' collision at Sadiqabad occurred due to human negligence and the inquiry report into the incident would be finalized till Friday.

He said in the light of the inquiry report, the responsible would be punished.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister expressed grief over the loss of precious lives and injuries when a passenger train collided with a freight train near Sadiqabad.

Sheikh Rasheed said all possible assistance would be provided to the bereaved families of those killed and the injured. Rs 1.5 million would be given as compensation for each deceased, Rs 500,000 each to the critically injured and Rs 200,000 each those receiving minor injuries.

He said massive corruption had been done in the railway department during the previous regimes and it would take some time to purge it of the corrupt.

He said not a single rupee had been spent on the railway infrastructure in the past. However, the credit went to the PTI government, which had launched 36 new passenger trains.

"We have reduced its deficit and are making efforts to streamline its system," he said.

Regarding the train accident in Hyderabad, he said after investigation two section officers were issued notices while two others were dismissed from the service.

