UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Train Accident: Islamuddin, His Sons Expresses Sorrow Over Lost Of Lives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 01:40 PM

Train Accident: Islamuddin, his sons expresses sorrow over lost of lives

SUKKKR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Senator Islamuddin Shaikh and his sons MNA Nauman islam Shaikh and ex Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh on Monday expressed deep regret and sorrow over the Ghotki train accident in which 36 people killed.

According to statement issued here, they expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the accident.

They also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and offered prayers.

They said that may Allah forgive the deceased and grant patience to the family.

Related Topics

Accident Arslan Sukkur Ghotki May Family

Recent Stories

'Would love to take wickets of Kohli, Morgan and B ..

31 minutes ago

PSL 6: Ben Dunk falls injured during catching prac ..

55 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $70.21 a barrel F ..

1 hour ago

S&amp;P assigns ‘AA-’ issuer rating to Emirate ..

1 hour ago

Hania Aamir expresses heart-touching note after be ..

2 hours ago

All public, private educational institutions reope ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.