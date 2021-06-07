Train Accident: Islamuddin, his sons expresses sorrow over lost of lives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKKR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Senator Islamuddin Shaikh and his sons MNA Nauman islam Shaikh and ex Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh on Monday expressed deep regret and sorrow over the Ghotki train accident in which 36 people killed.

According to statement issued here, they expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the accident.

They also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and offered prayers.

They said that may Allah forgive the deceased and grant patience to the family.