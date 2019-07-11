UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Train Accident Outcome Of Human Error: Sheikh Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 01:01 PM

Train accident outcome of human error: Sheikh Rashid

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over loss of human lives in Akbar Express -freight train collision , Sheikh Rashid railway minister has said the accident seems to outcome of human error

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) Expressing deep grief and sorrow over loss of human lives in Akbar Express -freight train collision , Sheikh Rashid railway minister has said the accident seems to outcome of human error.He said this is tragic accident and inquiry into this incident has been ordered.

GM Railway and concerned staffers have been sent to the site of accident. Relief and Rescue authorities are working with the assistance of district management.He went on to say new system and new people have been brought.

New trains have been started but new track has not been laid.

"I am reviewing this incident, relief camp has been set up and relief train is also reaching there.Chairman Railway, Sikandar Sultan Raja said collision between Akbar Express and freight train is failure of system.

Running Akbar Express on Loop line while freight train is already standing there is negligence.He held the preliminary investigation reveals that railway operation system rather than driver is responsible. Who is responsible for this incident will be ascertained after investigation. The bodies and injured have been shifted to hospital and up and down track are clear.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Driver Rashid SITE General Motors

Recent Stories

Russia Implementing Retaliatory Measures Over US P ..

2 minutes ago

Iqra Aziz shares her bliss after engagement

8 minutes ago

Russia Alarmed by Recent Developments in Strait of ..

2 minutes ago

HIV eliminated from the genomes of living animals

3 minutes ago

Trains collision claims 11 lives in Rahim Yar Khan

3 minutes ago

Funny remarks in SC as lawyer named ‘Astaghfirul ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.