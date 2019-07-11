Train accident outcome of human error: Sheikh Rashid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over loss of human lives in Akbar Express -freight train collision , Sheikh Rashid railway minister has said the accident seems to outcome of human error

GM Railway and concerned staffers have been sent to the site of accident. Relief and Rescue authorities are working with the assistance of district management.He went on to say new system and new people have been brought.

New trains have been started but new track has not been laid.

"I am reviewing this incident, relief camp has been set up and relief train is also reaching there.Chairman Railway, Sikandar Sultan Raja said collision between Akbar Express and freight train is failure of system.

Running Akbar Express on Loop line while freight train is already standing there is negligence.He held the preliminary investigation reveals that railway operation system rather than driver is responsible. Who is responsible for this incident will be ascertained after investigation. The bodies and injured have been shifted to hospital and up and down track are clear.