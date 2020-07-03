Train accident to be investigated: Mahindar Pal Singh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab parliamentary secretary for minorities affairs and human rights Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh said on Friday that the train accident that resulted in the deaths of nineteen Sikh Yatrees would be got investigated and those found negligent would face action.

In an official release issued here, the MPA said that the loss of nineteen precious lives in the accident was extremely painful and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

He said that inquiry/investigations would be held in a transparent manner and added that negligence would not go unpunished.

He said, he has reached Sheikhupura on the orders of chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar where he met with the injured persons and sympathised with them He said that he inquired about condition of the injured and assured them of full support and best treatment facilities.