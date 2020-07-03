UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Train Accident To Be Investigated: Mahindar Pal Singh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 10:05 PM

Train accident to be investigated: Mahindar Pal Singh

Punjab parliamentary secretary for minorities affairs and human rights Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh said on Friday that the train accident that resulted in the deaths of nineteen Sikh Yatrees would be got investigated and those found negligent would face action

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab parliamentary secretary for minorities affairs and human rights Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh said on Friday that the train accident that resulted in the deaths of nineteen Sikh Yatrees would be got investigated and those found negligent would face action.

In an official release issued here, the MPA said that the loss of nineteen precious lives in the accident was extremely painful and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

He said that inquiry/investigations would be held in a transparent manner and added that negligence would not go unpunished.

He said, he has reached Sheikhupura on the orders of chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar where he met with the injured persons and sympathised with them He said that he inquired about condition of the injured and assured them of full support and best treatment facilities.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Chief Minister Punjab Sheikhupura Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Pakistan's Google team briefs steps towards digiti ..

5 minutes ago

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of Model Town ..

6 minutes ago

WASA to utilize all resources to cope monsoon emer ..

6 minutes ago

Railways constitutes committee to probe train acci ..

6 minutes ago

Conservator Forest Sibi Division inspects Forest a ..

14 minutes ago

Solution of people's problems govt's top priority: ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.