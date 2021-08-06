UrduPoint.com

Train Accident Victims Get Compensation Cheques

Umer Jamshaid Fri 06th August 2021

Train accident victims get compensation cheques

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The families of deceased and injured passengers of 17UP Millat Express and 36 DN Sir Syed Express accident would get compensation money.

According to spokesperson of Pakistan Railway, the accident occurred between Dharki and Reti.

The families of the deceased including Tahira Khatun, Zobia Qureshi, Shehzad Ahmed, Zafar Iqbal, Hazrat Tanveer would be given cheques of Rs 1.5 million each while the injured passenger Azra Bibi would be given an amount of Rs 50,000.

Postal Life Insurance initially prepared six cheques and handed them over to Chief Commercial Manager of Pakistan Railways.

It should be noted that as the details are being collected by the Railways, the same are being sent to Postal Life Insurance so that the remaining cheques could also be prepared.

