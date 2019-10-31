Train accident:helpline established, inquiry initiated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Railways Chairman Sikandar Sultan Raja has directed the Federal Government Inspector Railways (FGIR) to initiate an inquiry of the train burnt incident and a preliminary report, followed by a detailed inquiry report should be presented on urgent basis.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, a helpline for information about casualties and injured passengers has also been established at the PR headquarters on the direction of the chairman.

All divisional officers are also present on the spot, whereas concerned senior officers from the railway headquarter all set to the site.

Citizens can contact these numbers for information; Multan division :0619200382 DCO Multan :0311-4403720 Hyderabad Inquiry :0300-3026200 Lahore control office:042-99201795 Sukkur control office:071-9310087 Karachi Inquiry:021-99213528 DCO Karachi :0346-8328023