Train allowed to make stopover at Mehta Suja

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways has allowed 211-Up/212-Down Narowal Passenger train (Lahore-Narowal-Lahore) to make stopover at Mehta Suja Railway station for two minutes.

A notification in this regard has been issued here on Wednesday.