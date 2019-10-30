Train Allowed To Make Stopover At Mehta Suja
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 04:56 PM
The Pakistan Railways has allowed 211-Up/212-Down Narowal Passenger train (Lahore-Narowal-Lahore) to make stopover at Mehta Suja Railway station for two minutes
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways has allowed 211-Up/212-Down Narowal Passenger train (Lahore-Narowal-Lahore) to make stopover at Mehta Suja Railway station for two minutes.
A notification in this regard has been issued here on Wednesday.