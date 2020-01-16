Train, bus booking facilities to be available for PIA passengers abroad: Sarwar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Thursday said Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Access Rail, a multinational company, had collaborated to provide train and bus-ticket booking facilities to international passengers of the national flag-carrier.

"Now, the PIA passengers would also be able to get the tickets for rail and road travel in different countries including Spain, Canada, Norway and Britain," the minister said on his twitter account.

On completion of their air journey, he said, the PIA passengers would reach their respective destinations without any difficulty through train and bus . "And all booking details would be available on PIA tickets."Under the partnership, Khan said, transport companies including 'RENFE, VIA Rail, VI, Great Western Railways and Avanti West Coast' would provide travel facilities to the passengers in Spain, Canada, Norway and Britain respectively.