Train claims five lives in Sukkur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Five including two women and two children were killed as a rickshaw was hit by a train engine while crossing the railway track near Rohri in Sukkur on Tuesday afternoon.

According to rescue sources the unfortunate incident occurred as there was no railway crossing installed to halt road traffic when train crosses the point, a private news channel reported.

Rescue sources reached the spot in time and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for the postmortem, they further informed.