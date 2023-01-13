UrduPoint.com

Train Coaches Being Developed As Green Cafes In South Punjab, Says ACS

Published January 13, 2023

Train coaches being developed as green cafes in south Punjab, says ACS

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :On the recommendation of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (Retd) Saqib Zafar, railway coaches have been provided by Chairman Railways to the three cities of South Punjab which would be developed as 'Green Cafes'.

A railway coach has been provided to Multan for setting up "Green Cafe at the historical Qasim Bagh Fort and PHA has been tasked to complete this project. The train coach is being decorated according to the local environment and needs, says an official release.

Area around the "Green Cafe" will also be made beautiful and attractive.

Green Cafe is being established keeping in mind the concept of liveable city, where apart from entertainment, the environment will also be made conducive for business meetings. Coaches have also been provided to Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur.

