UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Train Collision In Eastern Pakistan Leaves 11 People Dead, Another 67 Injured - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 11:10 AM

Train Collision in Eastern Pakistan Leaves 11 People Dead, Another 67 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Nearly a dozen people lost their lives and almost 70 others suffered injuries in the eastern Pakistani region of Punjab on Thursday as a result of a deadly collision between passenger and freight trains, local media reported.

The trains collided at around 4 a.m. local time on Thursday (23:00 GMT on Wednesday), according to the Geo News broadcaster.

A total of 11 people were killed and 67 others, including 11 children, were injured as a result of the railroad accident that took place in the Sadiqabad Tehsil area, the news channel specified.

A rescue operation is being carried out to help people get out of the wrecked train and recover the victims' bodies, the broadcaster said.

The passenger train is believed to have gone on a wrong track when it was passing near a railway station where the freight train was stationed on a loop line, Geo News stated.

Up to four passenger cars have derailed as a result of the collision, the broadcaster added.

Pakistani Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said in comments to the broadcaster that the collision had been caused by negligence. The minister added that an investigation into the accident had been launched.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Injured Punjab Sadiqabad Media

Recent Stories

Twitterati demands Sh Raheed’s resignation follo ..

9 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 11 July 2019

57 minutes ago

UAE reaffirms its commitment to tackling linkages ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation redu ..

11 hours ago

Ukraine Plans to Host Drills on Accidents Liquidat ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.