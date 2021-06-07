Train Collision in Pakistan Leaves at Least 30 Dead - ARY News

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) At least 30 people died when two trains collided in southern Pakistan on Monday, the ARY news channel reports.

The collision occurred in the Ghotki District of Pakistan's Sindh Province, when a train crashed into a derailed second train.

Local authorities confirmed to ARY News that at least 30 passengers were killed in the collision. Several people remain under the rubble. A rescue operation is underway.